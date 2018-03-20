Picture paw-fect! Dogs invited to special screening at Leeds cinema

Hyde Park Picture House is planning a paw-fect screening of Wes Anderson’s new animated feature with a special showing for dogs.

The Leeds cinema, in association with Dogs Trust Leeds, will open its doors to owners and their furry friends on Saturday 7 April for the dog friendly screening of Isle of Dogs.

Following on from The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson’s latest sees him return once more to stop-motion animation, with a truly stellar voice cast including Greta Gerwig and Jeff Goldblum.

Read: 11 reasons why happiness isn’t all it’s cracked up to be

The film follows 12-year-old Atari, who sets off alone in a miniature prop-plane in search of his bodyguard-dog Spots, following a decree exiling all canine pets to a vast garbage-dump. With the help of some new mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate of the entire Prefecture.

The cinema’s doors will be open well in advance of the screening in order to allow dogs plenty of time to get acclimatised to the cinema prior to the start of the feature. The house lights will be left dimmed so that dogs can stretch their legs while the film is on and the volume will be turned down due to the sensitivity dogs’ ears.

The cinema will also be providing water bowls and snacks for all dogs in attendance, along with blankets so that the dogs can be comfortable, sit back and relax without leaving too much fur behind.

Read: The best dental surgeries in Leeds - as rated by their patients

Sarah Hey, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Hyde Park Picture House for choosing to support Dogs Trust Leeds.

“We care for hundreds of dogs every year who, often through no fault of their own, find themselves in need of a new home. Whilst they are with us we love to make sure they have everything they need from comfy beds to training treats and toys and every penny raised will help us make sure we can do that.”

“I’m so excited to bring my dog, Walter along! We got him from Dogs Trust Leeds,” says Josef Wyczynski, Deputy House Manager at the Hyde Park Picture House. “We fell in love with him as soon as we saw him in the Rehoming Centre. He looks like he’s straight out of a Jim Henson film! Dogs Trust have been super helpful providing training advice and tonnes of support, it’s wonderful that we get to help raise some money for them in such a fun way.”

Doors will open at 2pm on Saturday 7 April with the film screeing from 3pm.

For more information and to book tickets for the event visit www.hydeparkpicturehouse.co.uk