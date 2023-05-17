Peter Kay is set to take to the stage at Leeds this week for part of his Better Late Than Never tour. The British comedian has returned to stand-up comedy after a 12-year break and will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday (May 19).

When the tour was announced, Peter Kay said: "It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now"

"And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010"

The tour comes after the comic from Bolton announced he was taking a break from the spotlight in 2017 and cancelled his nationwide tour. Since then, he has gradually returned to public life with a series of surprise performances and charity events, most notably the Dance For Life show in Liverpool in August for Cancer Research.

Peter Kay also announced in March that he has written a book - called Big Adventures on the Small Screen about his life during his career hiatus. The book is available to pre-order via his official website.

We have rounded-up everything you need to know about his performance in Leeds.

Peter Kay starred in Coronation Street in 2004 (Photo: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

Peter Kay at Leeds First Direct Arena - everything you need to know

Peter Kay door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena

Doors open at 6pm on May 19 for Peter Kay. The event is scheduled to start at 8pm.

When is Peter Kay expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Tickets for Peter Kay at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Peter Kay in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £74.

Peter Kay UK 2023 tour dates

Friday May 19 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Friday June 16 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Saturday June 17 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Friday July 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday July 15 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham