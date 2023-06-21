English synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys are set to take to the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena this week for part of their Dreamworld: Better Late Than Never tour. Despite forming in 1981, this tour is the pair’s first greatest hits tour which has already received positive reviews from shows across the UK and Europe.

The tour received outstanding reviews with The Guardian describing the Manchester date as “fabulous”, while The Times said the London show was “clever, stylish, sometimes poignant, often euphoric”, and NME praised the Hull performance, describing it as “a two-hour joyous celebration of their decades of holding pop to a higher standard".

As well as the success of the tour so far, Pet Shop Boys performed a rapturously received headline set on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, closing this year’s 50th Anniversary of the event.

Pet Shop Boys is made up of primary vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe. Together they have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, and were listed as the most successful duo in UK music history in the 1999 edition of The Guinness Book of Records. They are set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena on June 24.

We have rounded-up everything you need to know about their show in Leeds.

Pet Shop Boys door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena

Doors open at 6pm on June 24 for Pet Shop Boys. The event is scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

When will Pet Shop Boys finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Tickets for Pet Shop Boys at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Pet Shop Boys in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £56.

Pet Shop Boys UK setlist

A setlist has not been released for Pet Shop Boys Leeds show. However, The duo performed the following songs at their recent show in London on Saturday (17 June), according to Setlist.fm:

Suburbia

Can You Forgive Her?

Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)

Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You)

Rent

I Don’t Know What You Want but I Can’t Give It Any More

So Hard

Left to My Own Devices

Single-Bilingual / Se a vida é (That’s the Way Life Is)

Domino Dancing

Monkey Business

New York City Boy

Jealousy

Love Comes Quickly

Paninaro

Always on My Mind(Gwen McCrae cover)

Dreamland

Heart

What Have I Done to Deserve This?(with Clare Uchima)

It’s Alright(Sterling Void cover)

Vocal

Go West(Village People cover)

It’s a Sin

Encore

West End Girls

Being Boring

Who are the support acts for Pet Shop Boys?

A support act has not been confirmed for Pet Shop Boys in Leeds. However, during shows in 2022 they were joined by special guests such as Years & Years front man Olly Alexander, but the duo has been tight lipped about any potential surprise performances.

Pet Shop Boys UK 2023 tour dates

June 21 - P&J Live - Aberdeen

June 23 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool

June 25 - First Direct Arena - Leeds

June 26 Brighton Centre - Brighton