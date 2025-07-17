PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure brings the beloved pups to the stage in a fun, interactive show | Wowcher

Yorkshire families can see PAW Patrol’s pups live on stage in Leeds this summer – with half price tickets now available.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure sails into Leeds this summer with an all-new stage show, and families across Yorkshire can now grab tickets for 50% off. The hit children’s TV heroes will appear at the First Direct Arena on Saturday 9 August, with three showtimes to choose from – 10.45am, 2pm and 5.15pm.

This high-energy performance follows Ryder and the pups on a swashbuckling treasure hunt, full of music, teamwork and plenty of audience participation to keep little ones gripped. Expect colourful costumes, toe-tapping songs and all your favourite characters brought to life in a way that’s perfect for young audiences.

Designed with families in mind, the show offers a fun day out whether you’re in Leeds itself, travelling from Sheffield, Bradford, York or further afield in the north. Venues have family-friendly facilities and refreshments, making it easy to plan around your summer holidays.

You can book discounted tickets for groups of two, three or four, making it ideal for siblings and friends to join in the fun too.

Discover more about PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure and book your discounted Leeds tickets through this exclusive link.

