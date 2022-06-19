Enjoy these photos from Otley Carnival 2022. PIC: Steve Riding

19 of the best photos from Otley Carnival 2022

These fab photos showcase community-spirit at its best in the market town of Otley.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 11:43 am

The town's annual Carnival is one of the most eagerly awaited events in Otley's summer calendar with hundreds taking to the streets to watch or join in the fun. And our snapper was on hand to capture the fan and vibrancy of the occasion. READ MORE: 19 of the best photos from Otley Show during the 1990s

1. Otley Carnival

Pupils from The Whartons Primary School dressed for the occasion.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Otley Carnival

Young Henry Bleasedale gets in the carnival spirit

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Otley Carnival

St Joseph's The Queens Green Canopy

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Otley Carnival

Lots of laughter among the young faces on this float.

Photo: Steve Riding

