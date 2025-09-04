Ocean Film Festival to make a splash in Leeds this September

A showcase of short films focused on the ocean will come to Leeds later this month.

From gripping diving adventures to mesmerising marine life, the Ocean Film Festival aims to showcase the wonder and power of the sea as it tours around the UK.

​A new collection of films from around the world will be screened at the Carriageworks Theatre on September 24 at 7pm.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “The Ocean Film Festival is more than just a film event; it’s a celebration of our planet’s blue heart.

One film which will be screened is Aquaballet, a poetic dance with marine life | Aquaballet

“The festival aims to inspire a deeper connection with the sea, offering a deep dive into the heart of our oceans and the lives of those who cherish them.”

A total of seven short films which celebrate the ocean and human connection to it will be screened during the festival.

One film in this year’s line-up is Aquaballet, an underwater poetic dance by freediver Marianne Aventurier which transforms the ocean itself into a living stage.

Another is Let Me Live, a documentary which follows British surfer Tom Lowe’s story from unlikely beginnings in a small Cornish fishing town to becoming one of the world’s most fearless free wave surfers. ​

Each short film will be introduced compère and will have a free prize giveaway to win ocean-related goodies.

Another film which will be shown at the festival is Let Me Live, a documentary which follows follows Tom Lowe's journey from humble Cornish beginnings to surfing at the highest level | Ocean Film Festival

​The Ocean Film Festival originated in Australia in 2012 and this will be the 12th year it has toured around the UK.

​Tickets to the Ocean Film Festival start from £16.50 and are available to buy on the Carriageworks Theatre website.