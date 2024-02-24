Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North Leeds Food Festival is coming back for its eight year running at the iconic park, which has become a highlight on the Leeds food calendar since its Roundhay inception in 2016.

The event, which according to organisers have grown "significantly" in recent years, is expected to attract its largest audience yet as attendees can look forward to a diverse range of attractions, such as live chef demos hosted by Yorkshire Food Guide.

North Leeds Food Festival returns in May 2024 with a 'jam-packed weekend' of food, music and entertainment. Photo: Steve Riding.

Event Director Michael Johnston said: "We're thrilled to be returning to Roundhay Park for our 8th year. I live a short walk away and have been coming to Roundhay Park all my life so this event always feels extra special."

Nikki Orrell, Festival Manager, added: "We can't wait to return to Roundhay Park after two record-breaking years for attendance. The food will be delicious, and the large Artisan Market will be packed full of local delights.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for local traders and small businesses to showcase their produce."

Throughout the May weekend, the street food arena will offer food from cuisines across the globe - from Middle Eastern classics to Yorkshire favourites.

The live stage will host at least 12 acts, which will provide live music entertainment as a vibrant backdrop to the festivities.

There will also be lots of free kids' activities and other forms of live entertainment to enjoy for people of all ages.

When is North Leeds Food Festival 2024?

The North Leeds Food Festival will return to its usual spot on Soldiers Field in Roundhay Park location on May 11 and 12, 2024.

How to buy tickets for North Leeds Food Festival 2024 and what's included

One-day and weekend tickets are available for the popular event via Ticket Tailor.

Tickets include: