Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Ninja Warrior Leeds: Iconic adventure park launch brand new monthly adults-only events

A new way of enjoying the iconic ITV hit show obstacle courses is coming to Leeds in just a few days time.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ninja Lates is a "thrilling" new monthly event exclusively for people over 18 coming to Leeds this month.

The evening sessions will offer guests opportunities to take on the obstacle courses in a child-free environment, ideal for a company of friends seeking a new challenge or solo fitness enthusiasts.

Ninja Lates is a new adults-only monthly session coming to Leeds. Picture by Ninja Warrior UK Adventure ParkNinja Lates is a new adults-only monthly session coming to Leeds. Picture by Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park
Ninja Lates is a new adults-only monthly session coming to Leeds. Picture by Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for the launch event, taking place on February 29, will be priced at £10 and gives guests one hour to conquer the courses.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Thrill seekers will be able to take on Mount Sasuke and duelling podiums as well as the famous Warped Walls.

The Ninja Lates sessions will also offer an array of cocktails and alcoholic vodka slushies along with a curated selection of wines and beers to enjoy.

The launch event at Ninja Warrior Leeds on Ramshead Approach in Seacroft starts at 6pm on Friday February 29, with tickets available here.

Related topics:TicketsLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice