Ninja Warrior Leeds: Iconic adventure park launch brand new monthly adults-only events
Ninja Lates is a "thrilling" new monthly event exclusively for people over 18 coming to Leeds this month.
The evening sessions will offer guests opportunities to take on the obstacle courses in a child-free environment, ideal for a company of friends seeking a new challenge or solo fitness enthusiasts.
Tickets for the launch event, taking place on February 29, will be priced at £10 and gives guests one hour to conquer the courses.
Thrill seekers will be able to take on Mount Sasuke and duelling podiums as well as the famous Warped Walls.
The Ninja Lates sessions will also offer an array of cocktails and alcoholic vodka slushies along with a curated selection of wines and beers to enjoy.
The launch event at Ninja Warrior Leeds on Ramshead Approach in Seacroft starts at 6pm on Friday February 29, with tickets available here.