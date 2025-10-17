Nine stunning pictures as autumn paints a magical scene at beloved Leeds landmark

The tell-tale signs of autumn are settling across the city as the golden leaves begin to fall.

Mornings have turned cooler, the daylight a little softer and the nights are drawing in as the clocks look set to go back later this month.

The changing landscape reminds us that even the simplest transformations can bring beauty, comfort, and a quiet sense of renewal.

And Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme paid a visit to the Grade I listed Kirkstall Abbey, in Leeds, to capture the changing season.

The popular attraction is a beloved landmark for the city and was founded in around 1152.

The site is one of 14 stunning countryside walks around Leeds to try this Autumn, as recommended by the YEP.

A gentleman makes his way through the fallen Autumnal leaves at Kirkstall Abbey.

1. Fallen leaves

A gentleman makes his way through the fallen Autumnal leaves at Kirkstall Abbey. | Simon Hulme

The changing colours of the season are admired by a gentleman walking his dog in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey.

2. Man's Best Friend

The changing colours of the season are admired by a gentleman walking his dog in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Abbey House Museum is a popular attraction at the site which also documents the city's social history and remains open after a passionate campaign.

3. Making history

Abbey House Museum is a popular attraction at the site which also documents the city's social history and remains open after a passionate campaign. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Kirkstall Abbey was founded at the site next to the River Aire in around 1152.

4. Soak up nature

Kirkstall Abbey was founded at the site next to the River Aire in around 1152. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Kirkstall Abbey was acquired by the Leeds Corporation and opened to the public in the late 19th century.

5. Visitors

Kirkstall Abbey was acquired by the Leeds Corporation and opened to the public in the late 19th century. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

The Grade I listed attraction plays host to visitors throughout the year.

6. Golden leaves

The Grade I listed attraction plays host to visitors throughout the year. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

