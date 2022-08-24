Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a run of sold-out London shows, music collective Through The Noise today announced that their crowdfunded concert series will make its debut appearance in Leeds.

Their new star-studded season will feature Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Abel Selaocoe, Her Ensemble, Alexandra Whittingham, Esther Abrami, Plínio Fernandes, Roberts Balanas, and Harry Baker performing in clubs and gig venues around the country, including The Wardrobe.

Jack Bazalgette,Through The Noise co-founder and artistic director, said: “Following a tough few years, it’s encouraging to see how excited audiences are to support live music.

“I’m a massive fan of every musician we’re hosting in the coming months: every one of them has the power to capture an audience, especially when up-close in an extraordinary venue like The Wardrobe in Leeds.”

As part of a new movement to take classical stars out of the concert hall, Through The Noise has brought performers from across the globe to grassroots music venues.

After crowdfunding ten shows in London over the past year, audiences around the country will now get the chance to see award-winning musicians in their local club, pub or music hall.

Royal-wedding star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason will bring the format to Leeds in December, with a programme that sold-out an East London techno club twice over.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason said: “I am really excited to be performing this programme with Harry Baker in such a unique venue. As performers we respond so much to the space we are in, not just acoustically, but the energy of the room and the people in it. This will be a special opportunity to share music we love in a new setting.”

Inspired by the UK’s great underground club scene and thriving jazz venues, noisenights offer an alternative way to experience live classical music.

They feature two ticket options: either an early-evening rush-hour set, or a late show which is followed by live jazz, funk and afrobeat acts. The two-sittings format allows shows to be in more intimate venues than would normally be feasible with major artists.