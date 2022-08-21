Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A taste of Italy is being brought to Leeds this autumn with the world-renowned Sistine Chapel exhibition.

Held at Versa Studio Leeds in Holbeck, the show-stopping display invites art lovers into the universe of Michelangelo: one of the most established artists of all time.

Visitors can learn more about the famous paintings, sculptures and architecture displayed in the Vatican City’s Sistine Chapel, and experience Michelangelo's pieces from a life-sized, up-close perspective.

The famous Sistine Chapel exhibit is being brought to Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition starts on September 13, with tickets for the event going on sale at 11am on Thursday 25 August.

A spokesperson for the Sistine Chapel exhibition said: “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Experience is true to size, hands free, and perfect for our socially distant yet innovative world.

"This exhibit is reproduced using state-of-the-art technology and is suitable for all audiences, relying on a spacious area where Michelangelo’s masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever.

"The experience will awaken visitors' curiosity by presenting a never-before-seen perspective of his timeless masterpieces.”

The Sistine Chapel exhibition has been created by Leeds Uncovered in partnership with See, an organisation known for curating some of the most iconic themed exhibits across the world, including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, Frida Kahlo and many more.

The Sistine Chapel exhibit marks one of their biggest projects to date, touring across the globe and hosting in cities such as Manchester, Rio De Janeiro, New York and Barcelona.