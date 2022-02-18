Emerging as an iconic figure in Poland's techno scene, VTSS has gained traction across the globe for her hard hitting beats that transcend genres.

This weekend she is bringing those very sounds to prime underground nightclub Wire, alongside Bristol-bound d.phylleia and Leeds selectors Kessie and Yasmeen.

Pictured is Josh Bayat, event coordinator at Wire Club, ahead of Saturday's event with VTSS. Photo: Tony Johnson

From 11pm until 5am all four artists will play some of the best electronic music on offer, filling the 500 capacity club with as much ambient noise as they can muster between them.

Celebrating their 16th anniversary as a venue this year, Wire has long been the go-to club in Leeds for homegrown electronic music.

On Wire's ethos, club promoter Josh Bayat said: "From the very beginning the club has always been driven by a forward thinking bookings policy alongside a want to foster the best in local talent.

"We’re really proud of how the club has progressed over the years, and more importantly how it’s cemented itself as an outlet for local artists to cut their teeth alongside some of the most exciting names in dance music."

Party-goers on Saturday can expect a range of music; from the fast-paced electro of VTSS to the deep house sounds of Kessie and Yasmeen.

"All three of the supporting artists are genuinely top drawer." Josh went on to say.

"So anyone coming down would be wise to come early and stay late.

If you haven’t already we really would recommend checking out all of their recent shows on NARR Radio!"

Leeds online radio station NARR Radio broadcasts from Released Records in the Corn Exchange every Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 8pm.

Doors to VTSS's debut at Wire open at 11pm with the event running until 5am.

Tickets are available from Resident Advisor.