The new paving slabs commissioned by Leeds City Council will be a permanent fixture in the city centre, with their arrival coinciding with LGBT History Month.

Construction company John Sisk & Son, who also won the bid to construct a £21.5m refurbishment of the Corn Exchange area in 2020, laid the LGBT+ flags nearby several iconic gay venues and landmarks in Leeds this afternoon, including in front of popular nightlife hub Bar Fibre.

Owner of Bar Fibre Terry George said the idea to place the flags across the gay quarter was first mentioned to him 12 months ago, and he is pleased the plans finally came into fruition.

"I remember the days when we would avoid eye contact with someone on Lower Briggate in fear of them shaming us for walking in the gay area." He went on to say.

"Now we hold our heads high and proud. Leeds is a great city and I'm so proud to be part of our evolving culture.

The continuing investment makes Leeds a thriving hub for communities of all cultures."

Pictured is Bar Fibre owner Terry George (centre) helping to lay one of 16 LGBT+ paving slabs commissioned by Leeds City Council. Photo: Jo Rendell

There are several events across Leeds this month to mark LGBT History Month, including Leeds' Hidden Queer History Tour and an LGBTQI+ Postcard Exhibition at Aire Place Studios.

The new paving slabs commissioned by Leeds City Council will be a permanent fixture in the city centre. Photo: Jo Rendell