The museum's oriental gallery and hugely impressive elephant armour will be on show to the public during the evening for the first time at this special cocktail experience taking place on November 30.

The museum has partnered with Coastal Distillery, makers of a range of artisan spirits, to develop their own brand of Royal Armouries gin. Experts from Coastal Distillery will on hand during the evening offering samples and revealing some of the secrets of the gin’s botanical origins and distilling process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, in late November, you will be able to purchase The Royal Armouires Gin from the museum's online store or gift shop.

The museum has partnered with Coastal Distillery.

The evening will also feature a brand-new Royal Armouires cocktail, produced by Rolling Social Events, the people behind the Christmas Market currently taking place at Leeds Corn Exchange, as well as Leeds Rum Fest, Leeds Whiskey Fest, and Leeds Tequila Festival. A cocktail, mixology demonstration and gin sampling from Coastal Distillery are included in the admission price of £7.50.

Florence Symington, Director of Brand & Audiences at Royal Armouries, said: “We're excited to host a special evening event for museum visitors to celebrate the release of our brand new Royal Armouries gin, created in collaboration with Coastal Distillery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the first time we’ve run an event of this kind where museum visitors can see our spectacular Oriental Gallery at night, find out more about our elephant armour as well as enjoy a special Royal Armouries gin cocktail.”

Royal Armouries is a charity, and all purchases support our work to care for the national collection of arms and armour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Jones, Creative Director Rolling Social Events, said: “It's always exciting to be working with a new product for the first time. The Royal Armouries is a massive Leeds institution and we're so happy they now have their own gin to showcase.