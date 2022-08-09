The Islington-born reality show star was due appear at Pryzm Leeds on Monday August 15 as part of its Quids In night.

But since winning the ITV2 competition alongside Davide Sanclimenti, Ekin-Su has reportedly been inundated with offers and has dropped out of a number of planned nightclub appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking the news of the cancellation on its Facebook page, Pryzm Leeds said: "We are as disappointed as you, and we're even more disappointed that the only replacements we've been offered are Danica, Adam or Billy."

They claimed that the cancellation was due to Ekin-Su “getting crazy money offers from lots of other massive companies", adding that "in our opinion, it’s not worth replacing her with someone no one cares about."

The post offered the chance to win a £500 cash prize for anyone with a ticket if they attended the event regardless of the lack of a special guest.

But the nightclub quickly came under fire for the way it had so publicly dismissed the other contestants offered up as alternative guests for the event.

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti leave Global Radio in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Charlotte Elizabeth Yeats (@charliie2724) said: “I can’t believe this is a legit post from @PRYZMleeds. Maybe donate that £500 to #mind and educate yourself on mental health awareness! Considering previous contestants have committed suicide this is how you decide to speak about the newest cast, you should be ashamed #LoveIsland.”

Thiscatrocks (@thiscattrocks) said: “@PRYZMleeds you are wrong for this. How disgraceful #LoveIsland contestants do not take any offers from these people.”

Edward Vickers (@edwardgvickers) said: “I’m not a #LoveIsland viewer at all, but what on earth are @PRYZMleeds doing with this post?! Imagine being Danica, Adam or Billy, and seeing this. How do you think they feel about #Pryzm Leeds saying that ‘no one cares about’ them and that they’re not ‘the best entertainment’?!”

Following the backlash, the nightclub has now issued an apology and claimed the post had been published on its social media accounts by its external promoter Voodoo Events.