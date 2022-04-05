REKOM UK, which runs PRYZM Leeds, has been recognised in The Publican Awards for outstanding work in the face of challenges during the pandemic, which hit the sector hard.

With 47 venues in Wales, England and Scotland, REKOM is the UK’s largest specialist operator of late night bars and clubs - employing more than 2,500 people.

Its investment in its people and premium estate, a focus on entertainment, quality drinks and light and sound technology were recognised by judges.

The business was also praised for its We Care initiative, which includes a team of customer care ambassadors to support vulnerable clubbers, free mobile phone charging points, a taxi escort service and refuge areas.

Chairman Peter Marks said: “We’re proud to win Best Late Night Operator of the Year after what has been a very challenging time which has tested our resilience. The award is a significant achievement and recognises the fantastic efforts of our club teams who have bounced back from lockdown to deliver great, memorable nights out.

“The late night sector is an important part of Leeds’ economy and we intend to continue to invest and grow our business to help local centres recover from the impact of the pandemic.”