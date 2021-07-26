Boasting three dancefloors, VIP booths and an outdoor terrace, the Merrion Centre 'superclub' has been a popular haunt for students and locals alike since it opened in 2014.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The queue outside Pryzm in Leeds on Saturday.

“We’re excited to show what we can do again after a very long 16 months," Gavin said.

“But there’s a bit of nervousness as well, because you don’t know how people are going to perceive it. There’s a lot of mixed views out there which we understand.

"You do this job because you enjoy it, not because it’s an easy life - as it’s been shown. Our staff are looking forward to getting their lives back."

The queue outside Pryzm in Leeds on Saturday.

Rekom UK, which owns the PRYZM nightclub group, said it will not be asking for vaccine passports at the doors of its clubs despite Government advice to do so.

Its chief executive said the requirement for a negative Covid test would create a barrier to getting the industry back on its feet and pointed to safety measures already in place.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tioday (Monday) said he backed the “pragmatic” use of Covid vaccine passports – but also stressed the importance of testing as part of the certification scheme.

Boris Johnson has signalled that the Covid pass will be required for nightclubs in England from September, when all adults will have had the opportunity to be double-jabbed, with tests no longer sufficient.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has indicated the documents could be required for a far wider range of settings, suggesting festivals and sport events as areas where there were concerns about the spread of coronavirus.