Across Leeds and the entire country, people are getting ready to welcome in the new year in their own preferred way. For some, it may be a case of watching fireworks from the window and hitting the hay, but others will be looking to go out and celebrate.

The final night of the calendar year is a busy one for the city but a lucrative one for its nightlife economy, as people descend on pubs, bars, restaurants and nightclubs to celebrate. The city centre is a hive of activity but there are plenty of entertainment options elsewhere. Below are six places outside of the city you can celebrate New Year’s Eve in.

Old Woollen, Farsley

The venue in Farsley will be welcoming some very special guests through its doors. Renowned DJ Graeme Park, a leading figure of the famous Hacienda nightclub, will be performing live. He will be following sets by K-Klass DJs, Gavin Lampitt and Matty Walton. Tickets are available on the Old Woollen website.

Hyde Park Book Club, Headingley

The popular 0800 Disco club night is coming to the intimate Headingley venue. Record label Tight Lines is bringing along artists that will perform covers of classic party songs and tickets are available on See Tickets.

Craiglands Hotel, Ilkley

The hotel is hosting a black tie event consisting of live entertainment and a four-course dinner. Guests will arrive to a kir royale drink reception and there is also an accommodation package available. Enquiries can be made online.

Aagrah, Garforth

The restaurant will be hosting a New Year’s Eve gala, allowing guests to welcome in 2023 with a champagne reception, five-course meal, DJ and firework display. Between 9am and 4pm, reservations can be made by calling Aagrah’s head office, but outside of these hours, the restaurant should be contacted.

Banyan, Horsforth

Banyan in Horsforth is offering a two-course steak dinner and a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne. Tables can be booked online.

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Austhorpe

