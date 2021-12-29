Take a trip down memory lane with our photos of New Year's Eve celebrations from the YEP archive.
How Leeds celebrated New Year's Eve in the late 1990s and early 2000s

Take a trip back in time and be transported into the New Year's Eve celebrations of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

By Rebecca Marano
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 4:45 am

The Yorkshire Evening Post photo archive has unveiled some fantastic shots of people enjoying the festivities in Leeds.

From party-goers celebrating outside the city's nightclubs, to family friendly fairgrounds and even guest appearances from a Coronation Street legend - our photographer's captured all the action.

Take a look through our gallery of people seeing in the New Year from 1998 to 2007.

1. Hello 1998

New Year's Eve revellers in Leeds City Square seeing in 1998.

Photo: Mike cowling

2. A new Millennium

Coronation street legend and Lady Mayoress Liz Dawn and the then Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Bernard Atha handing out tickets for the New Year's Eve 2001 party in the Millennium Square.

Photo: Mel Hulme

3. Fun in 2001

Edward Soper, 4, and Eleanor McKee, 6, from Headingley, enjoy the fairground on Greek Street on Sunday December 31.

Photo: Emma Nichols

4. Beacon lighting

The snow covered lighting of the New Year Beacon at Beeston Primary School on New Years Eve on Sunday December 31, 2000.

Photo: Steve Riding

