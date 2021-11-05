Nando's is hosting a string of parties across three cities, including Leeds, with free chicken for students who attend. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The popular South African restaurant is hosting its student event, titled Nando's Yard on Tour, at three locations across the UK.

Held in Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds between 2 and 10 November, the parties will include a line-up of local music talent, as well as established headliners My Nu Leng, Mella Dee and Sicaria Sound all gracing the stage.

Originally intended as a way to celebrate restrictions ending back in June this year, the ongoing uncertainty related to Covid-19 meant that the party was pushed back to this month.

The new Leeds date is scheduled for Wednesday 10 November, and is the last date on the UK tour.

Each student will receive a wristband on arrival, entitling them to redeem a free ¼ chicken or starter in their local restaurant up to 48 hours post-event, as well as access to exclusive merch on the night.

Nando’s has worked closely with local promoters to help champion each city’s music scene and culture, whilst creating a night designed to inspire students up and down the country to discover local musical talent.

Tickets to Nando’s Yard on Tour are available to purchase on the Nando's Yard website for £5, with £1 donated to the non-profit South African organisation Bridges for Music, who help support developing countries and disadvantaged communities.

The Leeds event starts at 10pm and runs until 2am.

Nando’s Yard on Tour will take place at the following:

The Mill, Birmingham - Tuesday 2 November

Union 2, Bristol - Wednesday 3 November

Leeds University Union, Leeds - Wednesday 10 November

For more information, head to the Nando's Yard website.