Looking to grab a bite on the go?

Sandwiches don't have to be a boring choice for lunch- so why not try out one of Leeds' most highly rated sandwich shops?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are some of the best places to grab a sandwich in Leeds according to Google. Photo: Stu Norton

These are seven of the best sandwich shops in Leeds according to Google Review.

Bakery 164

This shop is rated 4.8/5 stars on Google Reviews (252 reviews) and is located on Woodhouse Lane.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Great place for good coffee, sandwiches and salad lunches."

"They have a good selection of fillings and the bread is nice."

"Great prices as well and staff is always so friendly!"

Brød Sandwich Bar

This shop is rated 4.9/5 stars on Google Reviews (92 reviews) and is located on Great George Street.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Fantastic sandwich shop. Great variety and specials"

"By far the best sandwich shop in Leeds. Caters to both veggie and vegan. Fantasic range of options. Staff are friendly and polite. Will visit again!"

"Top quality food, wide selection of bread and fillings."

Country Crust Sandwich Shop

This shop is rated 4.6/5 stars on Google Reviews (144 reviews) and is located on Scott Hall Road.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Checked out this place and great staff with great prices and worth a check out!"

"Good service, good food, good coffee."

"Tasty breakfast sandwiches, perfectly cooked eggs."

Café 164

This shop is rated 4.5/5 stars on Google Reviews (299 reviews) and is located on Duke Street.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Great atmosphere, lovely staff, and delicious sandwiches on homemade bread."

"Amazing place to sit for a bit and enjoy the vibe."

Sesame

This shop is rated 4.9/5 stars on Google Reviews (150 reviews) and is located on Longroyd Street.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Clean place , nice atmosphere, very friendly staff and very tasty food."

"I got a chicken wrap and it’s the best thing I’ve ever eaten."

"Best falafel I have ever tasted, moist and full of flavour."

Appetite Deli

This shop is rated 4.5/5 stars on Google Reviews (127 reviews) and is located on Longroyd Street.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Very friendly staff, good selection of crisps and drinks, really good hot food."

"Lots of choice and tasty options (sandwiches, soups and warm things)."

"Fine builders' breakfasts with cheery rapid service at good price."

Andos Sandwich Bar

This shop is rated 4.7/5 stars on Google Reviews (30 reviews) and is located on Longroyd Street.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Friendly staff good customer service food great highly recommend"

"Would definitely recommend this place."