Tickets are already selling out for the events at Mint Warehouse, in Water Lane, which will run between Easter and early summer.

Artists including Enzo Siragusa, Eastenderz, East End Dubs, Chris Stussy, Solardo, Archie Hamilton's new Frequency party, Oden & Fatzo, ANOTR and Rossi are all set to play on the open-air dance floor.

Now in its 10th year, the terrace is kitted out with cutting-edge music equipment and gives revellers the chance to party in the sunshine.

First up is Eastenderz on Sunday, with East End Dubs, Chris Stussy, Toman and Fabe - and the event is already sold out.

There are a few tickets left for the remaining events, including Archie Hamilton on Sunday May 1, tech house duo Solardo on June 2 and E:Dimension on Friday 3.

Tickets are now on sale for The Terrace Party on Sunday June 4, headlined by Amsterdam duo ANOTR with support from Rossi, Lauren Lo Sun and Pach.

Sam Divine will bring her Could 9 tour to the terrace on April 22, with Jamie Roy supporting, and on Friday May 6 two techno titans Alan Fitzpatrick and Marco Faraone roll into town.

The Mint team said: "It's going to be another unmissable season down on Mint Warehouse's much-loved terrace, so move quickly to secure your slot on the dance floor."