Mardi Gras Festival is only a few short days away, with limited tickets remaining for the pop and dance music festival.

Below is everything you need to know about tickets, performances and travel for Mardi Gras 2022.

Mardi Gras Festival 2021, Roundhay Park.

When is Mardi Gras Festival 2022?

This year Mardi Gras will be hosted a month earlier on Saturday 2 July.

The festival starts at 1pm and runs until 11pm.

Where is the festival?

The festival is being held at Roundhay Park after a successful event last year.

Are there tickets left?

The fifth release of tickets are still available but are selling quickly.

There is also the option to upgrade tickets to VIP, or buy fifth release VIP tickets.

Are there shuttle buses to the festival?

Buses to the festival will be running every 15 minutes from Sovereign Street in Leeds city centre.

The first bus leaves at 12.45pm.

Tickets for the bus cost £5 and include the return journey back to the city centre.

What about parking?

It is strongly advised that people do not drive to Mardi Gras Festival as parking near to Roundhay Park is extremely limited.

Who is performing?

Artists include Clean Bandit, Joel Corry, Roger Sanchez, Raye, Majestic and Jodie Marsh.

Drag performers include Baga Chipz, Pangina Heals, Ella Vaday and Gothy Kendoll.

Local DJs and artists will also be performing.

Is there food and drink at the festival?

An international food village will provide food throughout the day, with independent traders and retailers selling a wide variety of global treats.

Vendors include Homeboy Pizza, Soul Stone Coffee, Istanbul Grill, The Chaat Walas and Jimmy Mack’s.

Bars will be stationed across the park and take card payment.

Will there be after parties?

Bar Fibre in Leeds city centre will be hosting the Mardi Gras after party until late.