K-Cube, from the owners of the award-winning Blue Sakura brand, promises to bring “world-class” luxury karaoke experience to the heart of the city centre – and will open next week. The karaoke venue is housed above the new Blue Pavilion restaurant, which is set to open this autumn. Around £2million has been invested into the complex in the former Picture House pub.

Blue Pavilion occupies 7,100 square foot of space over the ground and first floor, situated on the corner of Merrion Street, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street. The 130-cover restaurant, which will also boast an exclusive VIP private dining room, will offer oriental fine dining alongside live entertainment.

The first floor karaoke venue, K-Cube, accommodates an additional 40 customers over seven rooms – with both venues creating up to 50 new jobs in the city. CGI images have unveiled the luxurious interior design, with white marble tables and a stunning cherry blossom light display.

The new K-Cube karaoke venue in the Merrion Centre will open next week

K-Cube has now confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that it will open on Thursday June 15. The karaoke venue has a range of rooms available to hire – bronze (up to six people), silver (up to eight people), gold rooms (up to 15 people) and platinum rooms which can host groups of up to 20 people.

Prices start at £188 for a bronze room to £688 for a platinum room. The price includes free credit towards drinks and food – £350 for platinum rooms – as well as main courses, fries and seasonal fruit platters. Bookings are now available on the K-Cube website.

The venue’s development in 82-90 Merrion Street was initially announced back in 2021. Speaking at the time, Tong Huang, director at Blue Pavilion said: “Following the success of Blue Sakura, we are confident that Blue Pavilion will prove a huge hit with discerning diners looking for innovative Chinese cuisine and first-class entertainment facilities.

