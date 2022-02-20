Cocktail washing machine comes to Leeds bar Cuckoo this week for National Margarita Day
Tequila brand Jose Cuervo has designed a unique washing machine specifically for mixing cocktails.
National Margarita Day is on Tuesday (22 February), and Jose Cuervo is celebrating the landmark day by introducing The Launderita, the world’s first washing machine designed to mix cocktails.
The precision-engineered washing machine cocktail maker has been invented from the ground up to mix the perfect margarita every time.
Users simply pour Jose Cuervo tequila, lemon, lime and light agave nectar into the washing machine’s drawers, hit the start button and witness cocktail-making conventions be completely upended in a luminous silicon drum.
Once complete, this mechanised mixologist dispenses Cuervo's freshly mixed Citrus Bliss Margarita from a tap directly into a sherbet-rimmed martini glass.
The washing machine cocktail mixer will make its debut on Thursday 24 February in Leeds, where it will mix margaritas for the masses at Cuckoo from 7pm before heading to Manchester for day two.
If you can’t make it to one of The Launderita’s tour dates then you can register your interest in having a cocktail posted to you, mixed by the machine itself.
Party people simply need to head to the Jose Cuervo website.
