Try to think of a bottomless brunch get-together that isn't full of regret the day after.

It's hard isn't it?

Oba Leeds serves up a delicious range of conceptual fusion dishes with presentation to match. Photo: Oba Leeds

I've always turned my nose up at them - maybe in an (ever so slightly) snobby way, but it's more to do with the rightful amount of beer fear felt the day after stumbling down Boar Lane on a Sunday afternoon.

Listen, I've given it a go. Hell, I've been there!

But I struggle to believe I'm the only person who now likes my hangovers to start the day after, not the day of.

And that in itself is exactly the ethos of a bottomless brunch-a-thon: to make you feel like you've been hit by a spade before tea time.

That's why I was extremely pleased to hear that one of my favourite restaurants, Oba, was putting together a bottomless brunch that was more than just an endless supply of cheap prosecco and pornstar martinis.

This place has a food-orientated, classy approach to the Sunday lunch treat, one that was more about enjoying the food than trying to drink your frenemy under the table.

For starters, this was a two course delight that skipped straight over claggy pancakes and watery maple syrup.

We enjoyed a gorgeous platter of seafood and vegetable gyoza, fried just the right amount to justify eating it at noon.

Crispy tofu and a prawn, squid and scallop noodle dish came next, and here is the kicker: no sickly sweet, stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth cocktails that make your skin crawl and your teeth itch.

Yes, prosecco is on the menu - you can't take that piece of candy away from the baby - but the cocktails on offer here are far more delicious and well thought-out.

I'm convinced that this is what the inventors of the bottomless brunch intended, a return to form of sorts.

Somehow wrapped up in student culture and heavy weekends the actual enjoyable parts of a nice brunch have been taken away and replaced with a booze-laden bin fire.

It seems that Oba is throwing a damp towel on the whole thing, and I have nothing but praise for them for doing so.