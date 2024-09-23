Dewsbury drum 'n' bass event to hit the airways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a first for The Terrace in Dewsbury, DJ sets from its forthcoming drum n bass night, Dewsburg Beatz on Friday September, will l 27ive on beyond the event as they will be recorded for radio broadcast. Sets from DJs Kid Dyson and Leoa will be recorded and played out on specialist dance music station, LDC Radio in Leeds, over the coming weeks.

Kid Dyson has his own specialist DnB show on LDC so hearing live sets from the club will be a real treat for his listeners. Dubbed “Live from The Terrace”, they will feature on his show on Fridays 9-11pm for several weeks after the event.

A spokesperson from LDC spoke of their collaboration with The Terrace: “Broadcasting from the heart of the underground, we’re thrilled to partner with The Terrace, bringing you the freshest drum and bass beats. Together, we’re turning up the volume on the future of sound. Stay locked, stay loaded!”

First female DJ at The Terrace

LDC Radio Drum n Bass DJ Kid Dyson

That’s not the only first for The Terrace, which is fast building a strong reputation as a major dance music venue outside of the big cities of Yorkshire. This event will also see the first female DJ performing there.

DJ Leoa is the founder of Siren Sounds, a Leeds based collective representing everyone who identifies as Female or Non-binary. Its mission is to celebrate and boost the confidence of underrepresented genders in the industry.

There will 8 DJs and performers on the night, including live vocals from Pat Fulgoni who has worked with many leading drum n bass producers in his time and, as a blues artist, crosses multiple genres and recently organised Dewsbury’s first blues festival – Bluesbury – which took place at The West Riding and was lauded as a huge success by the blues community.

Dewsburg Beatz will take place on Friday September 27 from 9pm and is a ticket only event. Tickets are £7.50 from Skiddle https://skiddle.com/e/40043875

Siren Sounds DJ Leoa

Dewsbury: the hottest new location for dance music in Yorkshire?

Dewsbury may not be the first place that you think of as a hot bed of dance music, but The Terrace is working on changing that. With gigs from the likes of Utah Saints, Allister Whitehead, Secret DJ and Dave Beer under its belt, it continues to position Dewsbury at the cutting edge of this genre with mainstream house and specialist nights.

Forthcoming dance music events include Variation of House Presents on 28th September, Funkylicious on October 26 and legendary 90s DJ, Jeremy Healy on November 1.