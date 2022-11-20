News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chow Down Leeds: 14 pictures inside magical new Winter Village featuring Bavarian Beer Hall screening World Cup games

Leeds city centre's newest winter village is now open to those looking for a winter wonderland experience.

By Joseph Keith
27 minutes ago
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 11:15am

Chow Down has been transformed into a winter village for eight weeks featuring a Christmas tipi serving festive drinks and cocktails as well as offering fire pits, heaters and winter blankets for people to keep toasty.Standard tickets are now free, with the exception of special events, and the winter village this year also features the Hutte Bavarian Beer Hall which will screen every England and Wales World Cup game.Here, we look inside the winter village for the first time in 2022 with new pictures.

1. Chow Down Winter Village 2022

For the first time Chow Down's Winter Village also featured the Hutte Bavarian Beer Hall, screening World Cup games. Standard tickets are now free at Chow Down, excluding special events.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

2. Chow Down Winter Village 2022

Christmas trees and festive arrangements pictured, as revellers can be seen enjoying the Winter Village at Chow Down, Temple Arches, Leeds.

Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales

3. Chow Down Winter Village 2022

The Ciroc bar inside the Winter Village at Chow Down, Temple Arches, Leeds.

Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales

4. Chow Down Winter Village 2022

Curling and other games are now on offer at the Winter Village at Chow Down.

Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LeedsWalesEngland