Chow Down has been transformed into a winter village for eight weeks featuring a Christmas tipi serving festive drinks and cocktails as well as offering fire pits, heaters and winter blankets for people to keep toasty.Standard tickets are now free, with the exception of special events, and the winter village this year also features the Hutte Bavarian Beer Hall which will screen every England and Wales World Cup game.Here, we look inside the winter village for the first time in 2022 with new pictures.