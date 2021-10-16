Tonight's Dirty Disco marks the fifteenth anniversary since theevent's conception back in 2005. Photo: Dirty Disco

Nearly a year in the making, tonight's Dirty Disco marks the fifteenth year since the event's conception back in 2005.

Across three newly refurbished rooms in MiNT Warehouse, DJs Shonky, Robert James and Greg Lord will all take to the stage in a dance music marathon, joined by a collection of surprise headliners yet to be announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each room is set to be carefully curated for lovers of house music and techno. Photo: Dirty Disco

Tech-house legend Bushwacka will also be making his Dirty Disco debut tonight after the success of his live streams during lockdown caught the attention of event organisers in Leeds.

Event founder Stuart Forsyth said:

"After watching so many of [Bushwacka's] live streams during lockdown I just had to bring him to the new club.

Shonky from Apollonia has always been one of [MiNT Warehouse's] favourite DJs and it will be his first set here since it's been refurbished, so I'm looking forward to hearing him on that new sound system too.

Dirty Disco starts at 6pm tonight at MiNT Warehouse and finishes at 6am on Sunday. Photo: Dirty Disco

This weekend has been a long time coming so it's going to be great to finally enjoy this party."

Also joining the line-up tonight is a handpicked selection of local talent, including Annie Errez, Reeshy, Ste Roberts, Nadsat, Matt Long, Gav Paul and all the original residents of Dirty Disco over the last decade and a half.

Each room is set to be carefully curated for lovers of house music and techno, with a whole new sound system in place to keep the music loud and proud for the anniversary celebrations.

Speaking of his excitement, Forsyth went on to say:

Tickets for tonight's event can be bought through Ticket Arena. Photo: Dirty Disco

"We started back at the Northern Light in 2005 and it's been on an incredible journey ever since.

We are really proud to have reached this milestone and after nightclubs were closed down for 18 months this has been planned and reorganised so many times.

It was going to be a sit-down social-distanced event at one point but I'm glad it ended up being a full club show where people can come and dance and enjoy the amazing music."

Dirty Disco starts at 6pm tonight at MiNT Warehouse and finishes at 6am on Sunday.