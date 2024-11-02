A major Australian rock band is performing at Leeds’ First Direct Arena tomorrow (November 2) - and tickets are still available.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have returned for their first headline tour of the UK and Europe since 2017, with 27 shows across 17 countries this autumn.

The band lands in Leeds tomorrow with a highly-anticipated show at the arena. It comes after the release of the band’s 18th studio album ‘Wild God,’ which was released on August 30.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest live acts in the world today, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds were formed in 1983 by vocalist Nick Cave, instrumentalist Mick Harvey and guitarist Blixa Bargeld.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the First Direct Arena.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are at Leeds First Direct Arena today. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

When are Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are coming to the First Direct Arena on Saturday, November 2.

When do doors open for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Doors open at 6:30pm on Saturday, November 2, while the event starts at 7:30pm.

How to get tickets to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Resale tickets are currently on offer on Ticketmaster for £92 per person.

What’s on the Wild God tour setlist?

There is no official setlist for the Wild God tour but Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds but the band performed the following songs at their show at Sportpaleis, Merksem, Belgium on October 30, according to Setlist.FM.

Frogs

Wild God

Song of the Lake

O Children

Jubilee Street

From Her to Eternity

Long Dark Night

Cinnamon Horses

Tupelo

Conversion

Bright Horses

Joy

I Need You(Dedicated to the Red Hand Files reader Kris for his daughter)

Carnage(Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)

Final Rescue Attempt

Red Right Hand

The Mercy Seat

White Elephant(Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)

O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is) - encore

Papa Won't Leave You, Henry - encore

The Weeping Song - encore

Into My Arms - encore