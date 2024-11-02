Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Leeds: Rock band to perform at First Direct Arena tomorrow - how to get tickets
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have returned for their first headline tour of the UK and Europe since 2017, with 27 shows across 17 countries this autumn.
The band lands in Leeds tomorrow with a highly-anticipated show at the arena. It comes after the release of the band’s 18th studio album ‘Wild God,’ which was released on August 30.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest live acts in the world today, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds were formed in 1983 by vocalist Nick Cave, instrumentalist Mick Harvey and guitarist Blixa Bargeld.
Here’s everything you need to know about Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the First Direct Arena.
When are Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are coming to the First Direct Arena on Saturday, November 2.
When do doors open for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Doors open at 6:30pm on Saturday, November 2, while the event starts at 7:30pm.
How to get tickets to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at Leeds First Direct Arena?
Resale tickets are currently on offer on Ticketmaster for £92 per person.
What’s on the Wild God tour setlist?
There is no official setlist for the Wild God tour but Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds but the band performed the following songs at their show at Sportpaleis, Merksem, Belgium on October 30, according to Setlist.FM.
- Frogs
- Wild God
- Song of the Lake
- O Children
- Jubilee Street
- From Her to Eternity
- Long Dark Night
- Cinnamon Horses
- Tupelo
- Conversion
- Bright Horses
- Joy
- I Need You(Dedicated to the Red Hand Files reader Kris for his daughter)
- Carnage(Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)
- Final Rescue Attempt
- Red Right Hand
- The Mercy Seat
- White Elephant(Nick Cave & Warren Ellis cover)
- O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is) - encore
- Papa Won't Leave You, Henry - encore
- The Weeping Song - encore
- Into My Arms - encore