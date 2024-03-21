Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group, which has not toured in the UK since 2017, will play the First Direct Arena on November 2, it was announced last week.

The band was formed by Nick Cave in the 1980s and has become adored by fans and critics over the years for its ever-changing musical styles and Cave's stark, confrontational and often hilarious lyrics.

A selection of pre-sale tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning and they are set to go on full sale at 10am on Friday (March 22).

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will arrive in Leeds this November.

The tour will follow the release of their 18th studio album ‘Wild God’ on August 30.

Speaking about the upcoming tour on his website, Cave said: “I never think about how a record is going to go live, it never, ever occurs to me. The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration. But, when I listen to ‘Wild God’ now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that – the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

Support at the show in Leeds will come from Black Country, New Road.