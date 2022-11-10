N-Dubz will be playing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in November to commemorate their recent reunion. Better yet - they’ll be coming twice!

Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer reunited earlier in 2022. To celebrate, they’re embarking a tour across the UK, with Leeds being one of the stops along the way.

Hailing from London, the award-winning hip hop trio split in 2011. They each pursued solo careers, before finally coming back together after eleven years.

N-Dubz enjoyed considerable success during their active years. They won several awards for their work, including a BRIT Award nomination for Best British Single in 2010 alongside Tinchy Stryder.

N-Dubz have announced a second date in Leeds later on in the month, also at the First Direct Arena. If you’d like to go and see N-Dubz in Leeds in 2022, here’s everything that you’ll need to know.

When is N-Dubz’s concert in Leeds?

N-Dubz’s concert in Leeds at the First Direct Arena will take place on Friday November 11, 2022.

Where can I get tickets?

Unfortunately, tickets for N-Dubz’s Leeds concert on Friday, November 11 have sold out. Tickets for their show in Leeds on November 27 are still available and cost £41.95 on Ticketmaster .

Full list of N-Dubz 2022 tour dates

London, October 28, Wembley

Newcastle, November 7, Utilita Arena

Glasgow, November 8, OVO Arena

Nottingham, November 10, Motorpoint Arena

Leeds, November 11, First Direct Arena