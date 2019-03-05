Leeds Festival 2019: This is when the next wave of bands will be announced

Have your say

This is when the next wave of bands who will be joining Foo Fighters, Post Malone and The 1975 at Leeds and Reading Festival 2019 will be announced.

Organisers of the festival have teased that the next set of artists performing at Leeds this years will be revealed on Thursday, March 7.

They shared the announcement on the Leeds Festival event page.

The new artists will join headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, The 1975 and Twenty One Pilots.

Also playing will be Royal Blood, You Me At Six, The Wombats and Enter Shikari.

The annual Bramham Park event will take place over the August Bank Holiday which, this year, falls on Thursday August 22 to Sunday August 25 2019.

