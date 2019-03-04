Leeds Festival pays tribute and shares amazing video after death of The Prodigy front man Keith Flint

Keith Flint during his 2009 Leeds Festival show
Tributes have been flooding in following the death of The Prodigy front man Keith Flint.

The music world has been in mourning after the 49-year-old was found in Essex home this morning.

And now, organisers at Leeds Festival have paid their own tribute on Twitter, along with footage of a typically high-energy performance from the band during a 2009 set at the Bramham Park festival.

In the tweet, they say: "Such sad news about @the_prodigy's Keith Flint. We wanted to share this memory from their INCREDIBLE R&L set in 2009. Our thoughts are with his family & friends."

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

"We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."