Moovin Festival: Ezra Collective, Roni Size and more confirmed for festival’s 11th outing - tickets and dates
- Moovin Festival is set for its 11th edition from June 13 2025.
- This year’s major acts include Ezra Collective, Roni Size, Folamour and more.
- Here’s the current line-up for the Compstall based festival and how you can get tickets today.
Moovin Festival returns for its 11th edition, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and community as it takes over Whitebottom Farm, Compstall from June 13 2025.
Renowned for its eco-friendly ethos and intimate, independent vibe, Moovin Festival has carved out a unique space in the UK festival scene—blending cutting-edge acts with legendary names in a relaxed, counter-cultural setting.
Headlining this year’s festival is the groundbreaking jazz-fusion collective Ezra Collective; fresh from a sold-out Wembley show, a Mercury Prize win, and four BRIT Award nominations, the London-based group seamlessly blends jazz, Afrobeat, and soul, creating infectious grooves and an electrifying live experience.
Joining them is French house maestro Folamour, known for his soulful, emotive sets and undeniable stage presence. The line up also boasts a mix of pioneering artists including Roni Size, Fabio & Grooverider, Craig Charles, Derrick Carter and The Sugarhill Gang.
Moovin Festival also pays homage to Manchester’s vibrant underground scene, with performances from local tastemakers and Haçienda veterans. Expect deep-digging sets from Mr. Scruff, Luke Una, and house pioneers Graeme Park, DJ Paulette, and Jon Dasilva.
Beyond the big names, Moovin thrives on discovering and championing fresh talent. This year, the festival proudly presents reggae-infused beats from Lavender Fields, Witch Prophet’s amalgamation of jazz and hip-hop and the ‘hauntingly beautiful’ melodies of Marie Franc.
Moovin Festival 2025 - current line up
- Fabio & Grooverider
- Mr. Scruff & MC Kwasi
- Erol Alkan
- Luke Una
- Stanton Warriors
- Graeme Park
- DJ Paulette
- Micky Finn
- Sno
- Crazy P
- Beardyman
- Krafty Kuts
- Jaguar Skills
- Afriquoi
- Aroop Roy
- Femi Koleoso
- Channel One
- Jon Dasilva
- Utah Saints
- Colin Curtis
- Mark XTC
- Dr. Meaker
- Plump DJs
- Riot Jazz
- Doc Scott
- Fila Brazillia
- Kath McDermot
- Nick The Record
- Tommy Pickles
- Gary Clail Soundsystem ft. Tony Wrafter
- Eva Bee
- Herbie Saccani
- Potswana
- Witch Prophet
- Jay Wearden
- DJ Woody
- Camilla Reghenzi
- Lavender Fields
- Jack Banner
- Danuka
- MC Tunes
- Malissa
- Killamanjaro Simba
- Rachel Jazz
- Samuel Padden
- Rikki H.
- J Chambers & The Redemption Sound
- Ojay
- Amy Amor
- Helen K.
- Dub Smugglers
- Ste Mac
- Vince Vega
- Cuba Vida Latin Band
- Chris Jam & Expression MCR
- Anchorsong
- Daz Mac
- Suns of Acid
- Just Dave
- Supernature
- The Collette Warren Band
- Marie Franc
- Alice Roberts
- Cameron Saccani
- Mike O'Mara
- Cequin Circus
- Cirque Du Bleurgh
- Active Kru
- Bee Rosebud
- Steve Thorpe
- Defiance
- Yorkie & Her Bangers
- Chy B2B Páblógyal
- James Lyons
- Overmars
- Ben of the Green
- JKen
- Interdimension
- Leo B. Stanley
- Flex.Vibes
- Tom Woodward
- Andrea Everingham
- Martyn Gong
- Spa Cawthorne
Where can I get tickets to attend Moovin Festival 2025?
Tickets to attend this year’s Moovin Festival, taking place from June 13 to June 15 2025, are available now through the festival’s official website.
