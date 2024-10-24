Michael Kiwanuka in Leeds: Soulful singer-songwriter announces intimate show at Brudenell Social Club

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:31 BST
Soulful UK singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka has announced a stripped-back, intimate show at one of Leeds’ favourite venues,

The show at Brudenell Social Club on November 25 will be held three days after the release of his highly anticipated fourth album, Small Changes.

The string of shows, which also includes dates in Birmingham, Liverpool, Nottingham, Kingston Upon Thames and Southampton, have been announced in support of UK record stores; with the Leeds date held in association with Crash Records.

Michael Kiwanuka has announced an intimate show at the Brudenell Social Club in LeedsMichael Kiwanuka has announced an intimate show at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds
Michael Kiwanuka has announced an intimate show at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow (Friday) and are available at the Crash Records website here.

Michael has also released the fourth single from the upcoming album titled ‘Rebel Soul’, which you can hear here.

Michael previously said that the direction of the new record, produced by Danger Mouse, was a desire to make an album that transcends any notion of what is or isn’t deemed “cool”.

He recalls, “We were trying to shoot for something that might have made it onto a Bill Withers album or a Sade album.”

Indeed, Sade is the case in point on this new track, as Michael remembers afternoons as a child in the back of his aunt’s car, “where Diamond Life was rarely out of the tape machine.”

