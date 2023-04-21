Michael Bublé at Leeds First Direct Arena: everything you need to know including last minute ticket info
Michael Bublé is set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena next week - here’s everything you need to know
Michael Bublé is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena next week as part of his UK Higher tour. The much-anticipated show marks Bublé’s first arena tour of the UK in four years as he heads to Leeds for one night only.
The famed Christmas-time icon will be playing at a number of UK arenas to commemorate the release of his 2022 album “Higher” which reached number one in the UK album charts. Bublé fans can expect the musician to perform several songs from the album, alongside some old favourites such as “Feeling Good”, “Everything” and “Home”.
The Canadian star rose to fame when his first album reached number one in 2003. Since then Bublé has sold over 75 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and fifteen Juno Awards.
We have rounded up everything you need to know about Michael Bublé in Leeds on April 24.
Michael Bublé at Leeds First Direct Arena - door opening times
Doors open at 6 pm on April 24 for Michael Bublé in Leeds. He is expected to take to the stage at 7.30 pm.
When is Michael Bublé expected to finish in Leeds?
The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11 pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.
Michael Bublé in Leeds - last minute ticket info
Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Michael Bublé in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard tickets available from £65 each.
Michael Bublé - possible setlist
Although a setlist has not been issued, setlist.com has revealed what Bublé sang at his London O2 show in March which is expected to be similar.
Feeling Good
Haven’t Met You Yet
L-O-V-E
Such a Night
Sway
When You’re Smiling
Home
Everything
Higher
Hold On
Smile
I’ll Never Not Love You
Can’t Help Falling in Love
You’re the First, the Last, My Everything
It’s a Beautiful Day
Cry Me a River
Smile
How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)
Save the Last Dance for Me
You Were Always on My Mind
Full list of UK tour dates for Michael Bublé
London: O2 Arena, March 26
London: O2 Arena, March 28
Manchester: AO Arena, April 21
Manchester: AO Arena, April 22
Leeds: First Direct Arena, April 24
Glasgow: OVO Hydro, April 27
Glasgow: OVO Hydro, April 28
Aberdeen: P&J Arena, April 29
Newcastle: Utilita Arena, May 1
Newcastle: Utilita Arena, May 2
Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena, May 7
Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena, May 8
Birmingham: Resorts World Arena, May 10
Birmingham: Resorts World Arena, May 11