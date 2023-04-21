Michael Bublé is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena next week as part of his UK Higher tour. The much-anticipated show marks Bublé’s first arena tour of the UK in four years as he heads to Leeds for one night only.

The famed Christmas-time icon will be playing at a number of UK arenas to commemorate the release of his 2022 album “Higher” which reached number one in the UK album charts. Bublé fans can expect the musician to perform several songs from the album, alongside some old favourites such as “Feeling Good”, “Everything” and “Home”.

The Canadian star rose to fame when his first album reached number one in 2003. Since then Bublé has sold over 75 million records worldwide and won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and fifteen Juno Awards.

We have rounded up everything you need to know about Michael Bublé in Leeds on April 24.

Michael Bublé at Leeds First Direct Arena - door opening times

Doors open at 6 pm on April 24 for Michael Bublé in Leeds. He is expected to take to the stage at 7.30 pm.

Smooth singer Michael Buble's version of the 1963 Darlene Love hit 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' has become a real favourite favourite. The crooner is 16/1 for the coveted number 1 spot.

When is Michael Bublé expected to finish in Leeds?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11 pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Michael Bublé in Leeds - last minute ticket info

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Michael Bublé in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard tickets available from £65 each.

Michael Bublé - possible setlist

Although a setlist has not been issued, setlist.com has revealed what Bublé sang at his London O2 show in March which is expected to be similar.

Feeling Good

Haven’t Met You Yet

L-O-V-E

Such a Night

Sway

When You’re Smiling

Home

Everything

Higher

Hold On

Smile

I’ll Never Not Love You

Can’t Help Falling in Love

You’re the First, the Last, My Everything

It’s a Beautiful Day

Cry Me a River

Smile

How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)

Save the Last Dance for Me

You Were Always on My Mind

Full list of UK tour dates for Michael Bublé

London: O2 Arena, March 26

London: O2 Arena, March 28

Manchester: AO Arena, April 21

Manchester: AO Arena, April 22

Leeds: First Direct Arena, April 24

Glasgow: OVO Hydro, April 27

Glasgow: OVO Hydro, April 28

Aberdeen: P&J Arena, April 29

Newcastle: Utilita Arena, May 1

Newcastle: Utilita Arena, May 2

Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena, May 7

Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena, May 8

Birmingham: Resorts World Arena, May 10