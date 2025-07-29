A pioneering house music brand that held legendary nights in Leeds has announced more details as it gets set to hold its second outdoor festival.

After a hugely successful inaugural festival in 2024, Love to be… returns to The Stray in Harrogate on Saturday, September 6, for an end-of-summer party.

This year’s festival line-up features huge names in house music, including Armand Van Helden, Shapeshifters, Ultra Nate and Marshall Jefferson, supported by top-tier DJs and performers across the day.

Love to be... returns to The Stray in Harrogate on September 6. | Handout

Set once again in the beautiful surroundings of The Stray in Harrogate, the festival will “transform the park into a party paradise”, with 11 hours of non-stop house music.

A completely reimagined main stage is set to give an indoor-outdoor experience and the Music Factory Classics Big Top pays homage to Love to be’s... iconic roots in Sheffield, where it first started holding events in 1994.

Love to be... subsequently held huge nights in Leeds and across Yorkshire before coming the internationally known brand that it is today; with parties held in Ibiza, Miami and everywhere in between.

The festival will also include a food village featuring high-end street food from vendors serving Greek dishes, Kerala-style South Indian vegetarian food, stone-baked pizzas, and gourmet chicken.

This year's event will feature sets from Armand Van Helden, Shapeshifters, Ultra Nate and Marshall Jefferson | Handout

There will also be an array of fairground rides, a roaming team of Ibiza and Dubai superclub dancers, stilt walkers, fire breathers and epic audio-visual production.

Following a sell-out debut in 2024, capacity of the event has also been increased from 4,000 to 6,000, giving even more house lovers the chance to experience a day packed with euphoric music, great food, immersive entertainment, and unforgettable energy.

The event organisers have also announced its Ultra VIP Experience, which has been launched in collaboration with Yorkshire-based tequila brand Hacien.

Available to just 250 guests, the offering includes an immersive club-style environment within the festival complete with stylish décor, dedicated seating, table service, exclusive viewing platforms and more.

Ultra VIP table packages will offer the ultimate festival indulgence for up to 10 guests, with Hacien tequilas, premium spirits, beer, and soft drinks all included in the price and a dedicated server throughout the day.

Ultra VIP ticket holders will also receive fast-track artist entrance, reserved seating and tables, access to stage-side viewing platforms, a private VIP bar, luxury toilets, and on-site parking. There’s also access to the complimentary VIP Pamper Room, complete with feather plumes, luxury toiletries, and glam team.

Hacien co-founder, Seb Francis, said: "This collaboration is a natural fit, uniting our shared passion for celebration, bringing people together, and creating truly memorable experiences. Festival-goers are in for an unforgettable day, and we're especially excited for the Ultra VIPs to be the very first to sample our brand new, exclusive flavours!"

For more information or tickets visit the Love to be... website.