It’s the green gem which will transform into a party hotspot for an unmissable day of uplifting house music and party vibes.

The Stray in Harrogate will be hosting Love to be…Festival this summer after last year’s vibe proved a hit with revellers.

And organisers this year’s event - scheduled forSaturday, September 6 - will be back with a bang, with a bigger capacity, bigger line up, superior production and extra entertainers.

The festival will deliver 11 hours of non-stop music across two epic stages and VIP area.

The event capacity has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000 giving even more revellers the chance to enjoy a day of dancing in the heart of the spa town.

This year festival-goers can enjoy a completely reimagined main stage to give an indoor-outdoor experience, the Music Factory Classics Big Top and an enhanced VIP experience with premium bar, separate toilets, free pamper station and extra surprises on the day.

Taking the main stage by storm will be none other than Armand Van Helden – the legendary New York icon who has been at the forefront of house music for over three decades.

Joining him are global hitmakers The Shapeshifters and the incredible Ultra Naté, performing live, alongside a stellar line-up of house heroes including Trimtone, Carly Wilford, Tom Wainwright, Stuart Pilling, Keex, and Sinclair – all serving up pure dancefloor energy from start to finish.

Stage two is the Music Factory Classics Big Top – a homage to Love to be’s... iconic Sheffield roots – where 90’s house history meets festival fever. Headlining is Chicago pioneer Marshall Jefferson, the mastermind behind the genre-defining anthem ‘Move Your Body’. He’s joined by legendary hitmakers K-Klass, party powerhouse and TV favourite Gok Wan, and the sensational Juliet Roberts, performing her iconic tracks ‘Needin’ You’ and ‘Caught in the Middle’ live.

Love to be… director and co-founder, Marc Dennis, said: “We are extremely excited to be back in Harrogate this year with another unforgettable Love to be…Festival. We’ve taken everything people loved about last year and dialled it up to deliver an even bigger, better experience.”

He added: “At the heart of Love to be… is our unstoppable passion for house music and uniting generations on the dancefloor. This festival is all about capturing the magic of our early days and turning up the volume for both a fresh crowd and our original Love to be… family. With an iconic lineup and the stunning backdrop of The Stray, it’s shaping up to be a truly incredible day – and we can’t wait to party with everyone again!”

This year’s event will also be raising awareness and funds for Just B, a specialist bereavement support and emotional wellbeing service helping children, young people and adults across the communities of North Yorkshire. All proceeds from a paying guest list plus donations made on the day will go to the charity to help support the vital services it provides.

Festival tickets are priced from £55.25 plus booking fee for general admission. Tickets are available via Skiddle. Doors open 12pm-11pm.