Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds is set to welcome an adorable new attraction to a mini zoo on the outskirts of the city.

The ‘Capybara Experience’ at Lotherton Wildlife World will launch in October, offering animal lovers the chance to get up close to the unusual species.

Capybaras are the largest rodents on the planet and are known to be highly social, hailing from South America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Capybara Experience will open at Lotherton Wildlife World in October. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The zoo, within the grounds of Lotherton Hall, is home to three of the cute characters. Visitors will be invited to feed them and get their photos taken with the animals.

Dan Messer, Zoo Manager at Lotherton Wildlife World, said: “Our little one has settled in fantastically well. From the moment he was born, he hit the ground running.”

He added: “Working here is an absolute privilege. It's a dream come true. We get to spend so much time working with these animals. You couldn't ask for more.”

We were given an exclusive preview of the new experience at Lotherton Wildlife World, which you can see in the video at the top.