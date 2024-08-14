Lotherton Wildlife World: Visitors to meet capybaras at mini zoo in Leeds as part of exciting new experience
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘Capybara Experience’ at Lotherton Wildlife World will launch in October, offering animal lovers the chance to get up close to the unusual species.
Capybaras are the largest rodents on the planet and are known to be highly social, hailing from South America.
The zoo, within the grounds of Lotherton Hall, is home to three of the cute characters. Visitors will be invited to feed them and get their photos taken with the animals.
Dan Messer, Zoo Manager at Lotherton Wildlife World, said: “Our little one has settled in fantastically well. From the moment he was born, he hit the ground running.”
He added: “Working here is an absolute privilege. It's a dream come true. We get to spend so much time working with these animals. You couldn't ask for more.”
We were given an exclusive preview of the new experience at Lotherton Wildlife World, which you can see in the video at the top.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.