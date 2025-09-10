Location, Location, Location is back - but where are Kirstie and Phil this week? 👀

Location, Location, Location is back for another season.

Kirstie and Phil have returned to help more house hunters.

But who is on the episode this week?

It is starting to feel a lot like autumn as the nights arrive earlier than expected and the leaves begin to change colours. Sweater weather is almost here and it is time to get cosy.

You might have caught yourself daydreaming about finding your forever home or are simply looking for design inspiration. Fortunately, Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location is back to help scratch that itch.

Kirstie and Phil will be helping house hunters find the perfect house once more. The new season is set to start tonight - here’s all you need to know:

What time is Location, Location, Location on today?

Fronted by presenters and property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, the pair head all across the UK to help buyers in search for their dream home. Location Location Location has been a fixture in Channel 4’s schedule for over 20 years and remains the biggest property buying programme on British television

The long-running property show is set to return to our TV screens this evening. Channel 4 has brought it back for yet another season and it will start today (September 10).

Location, Location, Location will start at 8pm tonight and will be on for around an hour. It is due to finish at around 9pm and will be followed by The Donald Trump Show.

It can be watched live on Channel 4 and will also be available on catch-up.

Where is Location, Location, Location this week?

A pair of first-time buyers as well as an amateur basketball player will be enlisting Kirstie and Phil’s services tonight. Location, Location, Location is about to start its 44th season and will begin in the West Country.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are back to guide more house-hunters through an ever-changing market, beginning in the West Country. First-time buyers Jesse and Cameron have saved a deposit by living with their respective parents and now they have a budget of £280,000 for a Bristol home in which they can start their own family.

“In nearby Bath, amateur basketball player Andrea wants a period property in a lively part of the city for her $400,000.”

Who presents Location, Location, Location?

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are back once again to help out a fresh batch of house hunters. The duo have been the sole presenters throughout the show’s 25 plus years on air.

They have fronted the show since it started in May 2000 and have remained throughout the 44 seasons that have followed. It celebrated its 25th anniversary on TV earlier in the year.

