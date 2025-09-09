Grab your oven mitts, because a brand new helping of The Great British Bake Off is almost ready to be served up. Channel 4’s beloved cookery competition will be back in just a few hours.
But which bakers are still in the tent? Here’s all you need to know.
1. Hassan - South Yorkshire - eliminated
30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire was the first to leave the Bake Off tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". Hassan was sent home at the end of episode 1 | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
2. Aaron - London
38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
3. Iain - Belfast
29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
4. Jasmine - London
Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
5. Jessika - London
32-year-old Jessika is a service designer from London. She is a gymnastic, roller-skating Drag King whose creations are as vibrant as her personality. Her signature bakes fuse daring flavours like salted mango caramel and cardamom, or Jerusalem artichoke caramel with a dark chocolate mousse. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
6. Leighton - Surrey
59-year-old Leighton is heading into the Bake Off tent. Originally from Swansea, proud Welshman Leighton lives in Surrey now and is a software delivery manager. He likes to play with traditional Welsh/British and American flavours, with favourites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4