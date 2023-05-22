Live at Leeds: In the Park is just around the corner and if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket you’ll be starting to plan how to get to and from the festival. The event, now in its 16th year, will be taking place at Temple Newsam on May 27.

Globally recognised musicians including Kate Nash, Two Door Cinema Club and Tom Walker will gather in Leeds for a day and night of music, performances and entertainment across five stages. But if you’re not sure how to get to the event we have got to cover as we round up all the best travel options for Leeds festival-goers.

But if you’re planning on using the shuttle bus service make sure you plan ahead as tickets will need to be pre-booked ahead of the day. Here’s everything you need to know about getting to Live at Leeds in the Park.

How to get to Live at Leeds 2023

Shuttle Bus

Live at Leeds In The Park is running a dedicated shuttle bus service from Leeds city centre directly to the festival site and back again. Pick up and drop off is just a short walk away from Leeds train station on Sovereign Street and will be operating from 11:30am to 4pm to the festival site, and from 8pm - 1am from the festival site back to the city centre. Single tickets are priced at £5 and return are £10. Visit the Live at Leeds website to book your ticket.

Train

Live at Leeds In The Park is accessible from Leeds city train station via the shuttle bus service or by car.

Car

Car parking facilities are available at Live at Leeds In The Park. For the entrance to the car park you will need to use post code LS15 0HJ.

The event will only be accessible via Temple Newsam Road as Colton Road / Elm Tree walk will be closed. No cars are to be left overnight and car parking tickets can be purchased in advance via the website.

Taxi & Drop Off/Pick Up