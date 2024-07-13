Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds is gearing up for its biggest Pride event to date, with just days to go until thousands line the streets for the huge party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers are promising a day filled with entertainment, as plenty of new additions are expected at this year's event.

Steve Riding

Here is everything you need to know, including headliners, parade times and road closures -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it?

Leeds Pride will return to the city for its biggest ever celebration on Sunday, July 21.

What time does it kick off?

This year, the entertainment will begin at 10.30am on the Community Stage at Millennium Square, with a great line-up of performances and speakers.

At 12pm, the huge parade will then commence from outside the Town Hall, marching through the heart of the city, down to Lower Briggate. Spectators are encouraged to line the Headrow for the best view. The main stage will then keep the party going right through until 10pm, and will feature a fabulous range of UK talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is performing?

Headlining this year’s Pride on Sunday July 21 is world class DJ and chart-topper Sonique, best known for hit-song ‘It Feels So Good’, released in 1998.

The British award-winning singer-songwriter will be joined by X-Factor winner and Clean Bandit collaborator Louisa Johnson, as well as a myriad of the fiercest Yorkshire drag acts.

What can I expect?

In response to feedback from last year’s attendees, organisers have significantly increased facilities across the Lower Briggate site.

Expect more food vendors, bars, and accessible toilets. Organisers said that the improvements are designed to ensure that everyone has a "comfortable and enjoyable experience throughout the day".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's new for this year?

In an exciting development for 2024, Call Lane will also be incorporated into the Leeds Pride site plan.

Known for its great mix of bars and restaurants, organisers said that Call Lane will "add a fresh dynamic to the celebrations". They added that the expansion will provide visitors with "more space and additional venues to explore, accommodating the event’s growing popularity".

Will there be road closures?

Yes. The route for the parade is as follows: Millennium Square, Cookridge Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane and Lower Briggate.

Road closures for the parade are from 10.30am to 3.30am, though these are approximate and may be different on the day. Buses will divert and will resume normal route when roads are re-opened and it is safe to do so.

Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane are closed from 4am until midnight, so services using these roads will be diverted for the whole day, not just during the parade.