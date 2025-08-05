A new exhibition celebrating the authors, poets, playwrights and scriptwriters in Leeds and what inspires them is captivating museum visitors.

Literature in Leeds: Prose, Poetry and Plays is currently on at Kirkstall’s Abbey House Museum and sees objects, memorabilia and personal stories from modern-day writers displayed to tell their creative journeys.

Among the writers who have contributed are screenwriter and playwright Lisa Holdsworth, crime fiction author Chris Nickson, poet Claire Wigzell and short story writer SJ Bradley. There’s also a section dedicated to celebrating the work of all-time city greats including Alan Bennett.

Among the items is a bottle of wine from the set of British crime drama Midsomer Murders, donated by Liza Holdsworth | Leeds City Council

Patrick Bourne, assistant community curator with Leeds Museums and Galleries said: “Leeds is home to so many talented writers who have made major and lasting contributions to all manner of fields from literature to theatre, TV and film.

“But there’s perhaps something in the nature of many writers which means they often do their work behind-the-scenes and let others take the spotlight.

“That’s why we’re so pleased to be celebrating the efforts of all these imaginative, local people and to be giving visitors a chance to find out more about their work, the process behind it and some of the inspiration for the incredible stories and narratives they have created.”

Objects on display include a wine bottle from the set of celebrated British crime drama Midsomer Murders from Holdsworth, who has also worked on hit shows including Call the Midwife and Fat Friends. Her contributions also include original scripts from her first paid writing job, signed by actress Liza Tarbuck and famed presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Library tickets, ink pots, writing implements and a typewriter used by Yorkshire Post sports journalist John Wyatt also feature in the exhibition. | Leeds City Council

Other items featured is a dress made as part of the theatre show Corseted, which centred around the life and work of radical Leeds suffragist Alice Cliff Scatcherd.

The dress is based on one worn by Alice when she opened the Morley Friends Adult School in 1894, and sits alongside other objects chosen by writer and performer, Becky Cherriman, whose own work touches on themes such as women’s history and industrial working conditions.

Author Jennifer Saint, whose books are inspired by Greek mythology, has chosen a Greek coin featuring a snake-headed Gorgon while fellow author Chris Nickson chose a model of the Moot Hall, formerly on Briggate, which features in his novel Them Without Pain which tells the story of ill-fated Leeds silversmith Arthur Mangey.

Alongside work by poet Claire Wigzell are a series of Cistercian floor tiles and a stylus excavated from the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey, which is the subject of one of her poems.

Curator Patrick Bourne with a dress created as part of theatre show and exhibition Corseted, which centred around the life and work of radical Leeds suffragist Alice Cliff Scatcherd. | Leeds City Council

Poet Khadijah Ibrahiim has loaned items reflecting her writing process and professional achievements including laptops, iPods and flyers for events including Rootz Runnin and Leeds Young Authors poetry slams.

Library tickets, ink pots, writing implements and a typewriter used by Yorkshire Post sports journalist John Wyatt also feature in the exhibition, which is made up of loans from contributing authors alongside objects taken from the Leeds Museums and Galleries collection.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Leeds has its own unique and rich literary history, with the city itself being the inspiration for many esteemed literary works as well as the home to numerous notable literary figures.

“It’s wonderful to see this celebration of local literally talent which captures how our city has made its mark on the world of storytelling and writing in its own way.”

Opened in 1927, Abbey House Museum is home to three replica Victorian streets, which feature shops, a pub, and houses. The museum building itself is Kirkstall Abbey’s original gatehouse. It was saved from closure in February following a passionate display of support from the local community.

Literature in Leeds: Prose, Poetry and Plays is open now at Abbey House Museum. For more details visit the website.