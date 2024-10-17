Light Night Leeds will return next Thursday and Friday (October 24 and 25), transforming some of the best known buildings and locations in the city centre with a dazzling array of illuminated artworks.

This year will mark the 20th edition of the UK’s biggest annual light festival, with a mesmerising array of new creations and some popular artworks from previous years also returning.

Those attending are strongly advised to consider public transport options. Once you arrive at the festival, people can pick up a brochure or visit an information point for further advice and guidance.

There will also be a free Light Night Rider bus service running on the night.

With a huge programme of installations from around the world to see, we’ve broken down ten of the best pieces that simply mustn’t be missed.

1 . Monad at Leeds Dock Created by Norwegian artist Anastasia Isachsen, Monad will be projected onto the water at Leeds Dock. Inspired by the circular nature of life, rebirth and the universe, the piece will be accompanied by a compelling soundscape. | Bart van Overbeeke Photo Sales

2 . Parallels at Aire Park Parallels will see thousands of multi-coloured laser beams pulse and flicker overhead to an amazing electronic soundscape. Inspired by dynamic movement and tones from the natural environment, the stunning artwork is sure to be one of the highlights of this year’s event. | Leeds City Council Photo Sales

3 . The Bookbinder at The Queens Hotel A magical journey into the realm of fiction and fairy tales, The BookBinder is set to be one of the highly-anticipated cultural event’s most spectacular installations when it is projected onto the façade of the iconic Queens Hotel. A collaboration with the British Library, the enchanting, large-scale artwork is inspired by their vast collection, and features a stunning, specially commissioned animation and an immersive soundscape. | Leeds City Council Photo Sales

4 . Out of the Aire at Leeds Civic Hall The fantastic Out of the Aire returns after first being shown during a memorable Light Night 2017. With some updated content, the piece celebrates Leeds as a centre of innovation, engineering, sports and the arts. Featuring Leeds singers and bands, Out of the Aire includes tributes to the testing of rocket powered torpedoes on Waterloo Lake, the world’s first motion picture and the city’s many sporting achievements. | Leeds City Council Photo Sales

5 . The Spark Drummers at Trinity Leeds Always one of the most popular performers at Light Night, The Spark Drummers return to Trinity Leeds for what’s sure to be a show-stopping spectacle. A mix of high-impact drumming, stunning costumes and kaleidoscopic lighting design the drummers interactions with the crowd during each performance. | Leeds City Council Photo Sales

6 . Dragon Heart Beats at The Royal Armouries Featuring a five metre fire-breathing dragon, this spectacular piece is inspired by carnival from Trinidad and Tobago. Accompanied by high energy percussion and special fire effects, it’s set to be a magical performance. | Leeds City Council Photo Sales