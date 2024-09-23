Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds-born comedy star Leigh Francis is promising a “night of laughter, stories and unforgettable memories” in his home city.

The actor, television presenter and the comedic mind behind Keith Lemon and Bo' Selecta will take to the stage at Leeds Grand Theatre on Saturday, December 14.

With his outrageous humour and infectious energy, Francis has become a household name in the UK and beyond.

Joined by host and broadcaster Kate Thornton, Leigh will share personal insights, behind-the-scenes tales, and his unique perspective on the world of comedy.

Leigh Francis apologised for the offence caused by his programme Bo' Selecta! | PA

The show also celebrates his new autobiography, "Leigh, Myself and I: The Autobiography of Me”.

Leigh is best known for his charismatic alter-ego Keith Lemon, in which he hosted 26 series of Celebrity Juice, the BAFTA, National Television Awards, and TV Choice Award winning show.

Leigh has also hosted a whole range of popular shows for British TV, including Bo Selecta! (Channel 4), Through The Keyhole (ITV), The Keith Lemon Sketch Show (ITV2), Lemon La Vida Loca (ITV2) and The Keith & Paddy Picture Show (ITV). In addition to this, Leigh wrote and starred in his own film Keith Lemon: The Film.

Most recently, Leigh has been hosting his own radio show on Virgin Radio, filmed Series 4 of Shopping with Keith Lemon (ITV2) and launched a podcast Back Then When alongside Lucie Cave.

Earlier this year, Leigh embarked on his first ever live tour entitled My First Time.

Leigh said: “The Grand was my favourite venue of the tour I did this year so I’m really excited to come back home and celebrate the book and share stories from my telly adventures via some of the props I’ve played with over the years.”

Tickets go on sale Friday (September 27) at 10am at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP packages also available at www.sjm-vip.com .