Watch: Leeds West Indian Carnival J'ouvert morning celebration

Published 25th Aug 2025, 09:33 BST
Leeds West Indian Carnival celebrations started with a colourful and noisy early morning wake up call.

The J'ouvert Morning celebration kick started the festivities at the Leeds Caribbean and African Centre. The main parade begins at 2pm from Potternewton Park, travelling through Chapeltown and the surrounding areas. This year’s event marks its 58th anniversary as Europe's longest-running authentic Caribbean carnival. READ MORE: Memorable photos chart history of Leeds West Indian Carnival YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

