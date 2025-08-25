Watch: Leeds West Indian Carnival J'ouvert morning celebration

Leeds West Indian Carnival celebrations started with a colourful and noisy early morning wake up call.

The J'ouvert Morning celebration kick started the festivities at the Leeds Caribbean and African Centre. The main parade begins at 2pm from Potternewton Park, travelling through Chapeltown and the surrounding areas. This year's event marks its 58th anniversary as Europe's longest-running authentic Caribbean carnival.