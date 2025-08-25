Memorable photos chart history of Leeds West Indian Carnival

These memorable photos charting the rich history and heritage of Leeds West Indian Carnival.

The images, plucked from the YEP archive celebrate the colour and vibrancy of Europe’s longest running authentically Caribbean Carnival The photos bring together the colourful costumes and the huge crowds which lined the parade route as well as the hard work behind the scenes of the organisers. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds West Indian Carnival procession in the 1970s.

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Leeds West Indian Carnival procession in the 1970s. | YPN Photo: YPN

A sea of colour as performers prepare for the The 45th Leeds West Indian Carnival in August 2012.

2. Leeds West Indian Carnival

A sea of colour as performers prepare for the The 45th Leeds West Indian Carnival in August 2012. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Led by their Carnival Queen, Movva Pinnock, 19, from Huddersfield, the Carnival procession makes its way down Chapeltown Road in 1973.

3. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Led by their Carnival Queen, Movva Pinnock, 19, from Huddersfield, the Carnival procession makes its way down Chapeltown Road in 1973. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Oracio Morton, aged 11, winner of the Carnival Prince contest at the Leeds West Indian Centre in August 2000.

4. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Oracio Morton, aged 11, winner of the Carnival Prince contest at the Leeds West Indian Centre in August 2000. | Max Farrar Photo: Max Farrar

Leeds North East Fabian Hamilton wearing his costume and headress at the carnival in 2004.

5. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Leeds North East Fabian Hamilton wearing his costume and headress at the carnival in 2004. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Felicia James, aged 12, in a costume called Princess of Siam, designed by Gloria Fredrick of Leeds, winner of the Carnival Princess contest in August 2000.

6. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Felicia James, aged 12, in a costume called Princess of Siam, designed by Gloria Fredrick of Leeds, winner of the Carnival Princess contest in August 2000. | Max Farrar Photo: Max Farrar

