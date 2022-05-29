Simon Pegg, Christopher Lloyd and Adam Signal were spotted enjoying a hearty meal at Indian restaurant Tharavadu on Saturday night (28 May) after filming started in Whitby for a new film, Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose.

The dark comedy is the latest project from writer-director Adam Signal, with Pegg starring as the title character in the paranormal-themed picture.

The actors and production team were spotted eating one of Tharavadu's most famous fish curries, Meen Koottan, tucking in to portions of chilli paneer, squid rings and paratha alongside.

Tharavadu told the YEP that Adam Signal is a regular visitor to Tharavadu, and he had encouraged Pegg and Lloyd to try the award-winning restaurant if they were ever in Leeds.

The Kerala cuisine eatery recently won the Best Specialty Restaurant Award at the Oliver Awards, and has been shortlisted for the Food Lovers Award at the National Restaurant Awards in June.

Both the cast and crew expressed how impressed they were by the dishes they tasted, with Pegg posting to Instagram: "Huge thanks to all the staff at #tharavadu, Leeds for a truly delicious feast. Cannot recommend highly enough".

Simon Pegg, Christopher Lloyd and Adam Signal were more than happy to sign their autographs on Tharavadu's dinner plates for their wall of fame, which currently includes Sir Keir Starmer, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Paul Allott, David Gower, Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardana, Andrew Lincoln and many more.

All three of them posed for photographs with the staff and customers.